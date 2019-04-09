Angola: Portugal - Angola to Launch New Land Management Model

Lisbon — Angolan Government is preparing for the launch a new model of land management, said Monday the minister of Territory Administration and State Reform Adão de Almeida.

Adão de Almeida announced this Monday in Lisbon, Portugal, stressing the need for the country to learn from the experience of Portugal in the field of decentralisation.

Speaking to the press, on the sidelines of a meeting with the Portuguese minister of Internal Affairs, Eduardo Cabrita, Adão de Almeida said that Angola is "at a turning point in terms of the model of land management."

He said that this turning point entails the introduction of decentralisation dynamics, underlining that the country will host soon the first local elections in 2020.

It is in this context that the Angolan official considered the calendar of his visit to Portugal "very timely " moment.

The focus of the one-week visit, according to Minister Adão de Almeida, is to remove from paper the agreements signed in Luanda during the last visit to Angola by President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

He also announced that the Angolan Parliament will discuss this month (April) the local legislation.

According to him, from a practical point of view the experiences and information to be gathered will "influence" the Angolan decision-making process.

Recalling that the delegation he leads has not been Portugal to "import " models, the minister added that the objective is to build an Angolan model, learning from other experiences aspects such as local finance or local public debt.

The Portuguese experience in terms of transfer of competences to municipalities is another issue Angola wants to learn.

At the head of a 14-member delegation, the minister said that Angola needs to have as much information on the matter.

Angola and Portugal established diplomatic relations on 9 March, 1976.