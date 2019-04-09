Zimbabwe: MDC-T Chair Drags Zanu-PF, MDC Into Partisan Cyclone Aid Distribution

The Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T has accused Zanu PF and MDC Alliance of politicising Cyclone Idai relief aid in Chimanimani and other parts of Manicaland which were hit by the whether induced catastrophe last month.

Addressing journalists in Bulawayo this past week, MDC-T national chair, Abednico Bhebhe claimed that the two rival political parties have set up parallel relief distribution centres along partisan lines.

"The two main political parties MDC Alliance and Zanu PF are heartless," said the outspoken former opposition MP.

"What is happening is that these two parties have sourced their own relief which they are distributing to their supporters only.

"How can they distribute food on political considerations when it is a common knowledge that everyone was affected by the cyclone?"

Bhebhe was part of a group of opposition political leaders who accompanied President Emmerson Mnangagwa on a recent tour to cyclone hit areas.

He also accused the media of "lying" that food donated by United Nations agencies was being abused by Zanu officials.

Recently, the private media was awash with reports that Zanu PF officials including Chimanimani East MP, Nokuthula Mwatsikenyere were distributing Cyclone Idai sourced food to Zanu PF supporters only.

Mwatsikenyere was reportedly mobbed by a group of angry victims during a meeting held at Biriiri growth point.

The villagers were accusing the MP of partisan distribution of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) sourced aid.

"Journalists you are busy lying that food sourced by UN agencies is being politicised. That not true.I was at Kopa growth point where I personally witnessed food aid from UN agencies and organisations being fairly distributed. It is only food sourced by Zanu and MDC which is being politicised," said Bhebhe.

MDC Alliance national chairperson Thabitha Khumalo however denied her party was politicising food aid.

"The MDC Alliance has been mobilising food aid for all the people who were affected by the Cyclone. In fact, to the contrary, it is our supporters who have been discriminated from the aid by Zanu PF people.

"I do not understand why someone would use state resources to go to Chimanimani and lie to the world. Do you think Zanu PF would be that stupid to take these people to a place where they know food distribution is being done along partisan lines?" asked Khumalo.

Zanu PF has also denied taking part in partisan distribution of food and other relief aid.