Zimbabwe: MDC Elections - 'Ex-Rebel' Matutu Faces Humiliation in Masvingo

Former Youth and Indigenisation deputy minister Tongai Matutu was Monday left cursing his gods after failing to secure a single nomination from MDC districts in his quest to become party chairperson for Masvingo.

The MDC has so far completed nominations for the provincial congress in 16 Masvingo districts and the election machinery is expecting to complete the process before 15 April in the remaining 10 districts.

MDC Alliance in Masvingo is split into two distinct camps with one controlled by current chair James Gumbi while the other is led by Matutu.

The two camps are reportedly fighting in the corner of party secretary general, Douglas Mwonzora and president Nelson Chamisa as the opposition heads for its crunch elective congress next month.

Matutu's camp is widely labelled as rebels who dumped the party 2014 and stripped it of its assets to form the near defunct People's Democratic Party, then led by ex-party secretary general and now deputy national chair Tendai Biti.

Matutu confirmed to NewZimbabwe.com he has not received a single nomination yet from the 16 districts while raising the red flag over the way the election process was being handled.

He also hinted on chickening out of the race adding that he is still weighing his options despite claiming to be the most popular candidate.

"The way this election is run is like they have taken a script from Zanu PF. I am closely weighing my options on whether I should continue with the election or not.

"If my participation doesn't enhance democracy, then I will pull out even if I am the most popular candidate," Matutu told reporters.

On the other hand, James Gumbi is bubbling with confidence as the Masvingo provincial elections reach home stretch.

This is despite having received a backlash from Chamisa over the party's poor showing during last year's harmonised elections.

He was accused of refusing to field other Alliance partners in some constituencies.

MDC Alliance, under the guidance of Gumbi got one seat out of 26 constituencies in Masvingo province.