Eritrea: Fiema Award to Outstanding Students

Assab — Students in the Southern Red Sea region that registered higher marks in the eight grade national examination have received Fiema Award.

The head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch in the region, Mr. Osman Abdulkadir said that the objective of the award is aimed to encourage students become competitive in their academic performance and that this year students from remote areas of the region have become receivers of the award.

Pointing out that developing the teaching-learning process and strengthening the capacity of the students is not to be left to the Ministry of Education alone, Mr. Hagos Adhana, head of the Ministry of Education in the region, called for increased participation of parents and partners.

The Governor of the region, Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantai said that Fiema award is intended to encourage students to work for bright future in their lives and others to follow their footsteps and called on students to concentrate on their education and become competitive.