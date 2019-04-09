Liberia: President Weah Appoints Special Steering Committee of Special Economic Zone

Monday, 8th April 2019

Monrovia, Liberia: President Weah has appointed a Steering Committee (SC) of Special Economic Zone (SEZ) with immediate effect to create, drive, guide, enhance, coordinate and manage single, multiple and mixed-use Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Liberia.

The Special Committee will ensure the establishment of the SEZ in Liberia beginning with the Buchanan Site. The Steering Committee consists of the Liberian institutions:

1. Minister of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), Chair

2. Minister of Commerce and Industry (MOCI), Member

3. Minister of State Without Portfolio (MOS), Member

4. Minister of Agriculture (MOA), Member

5. Commissioner-General of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), Member

6. Chairman of the Liberia Land Authority, Member

7. Managing Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Member

8. Executive Director of the National Port Authority (NPA), Member

9. Chairman of the National Investment Commission (NIC), Member

Private Sector and Development Partners nominated are:

10. President of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC), Member

11. President of the Liberia Business Association (LIBA), Member

12. Country Manager of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Member

13. Resident Representative of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Member

14. Country Director of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Member