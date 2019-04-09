8 April 2019

Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: President Weah Reinstates NSA Deputy Director

His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah has, with immediate effect, reinstated Jones Blamo to his position as Deputy Director of the National Security Agency (NSA).

Hon. Blamo was earlier suspended for administrative reasons.

