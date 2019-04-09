Liberia: President Weah Reinstates NSA Deputy Director

His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah has, with immediate effect, reinstated Jones Blamo to his position as Deputy Director of the National Security Agency (NSA).
Hon. Blamo was earlier suspended for administrative reasons.
His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah has, with immediate effect, reinstated Jones Blamo to his position as Deputy Director of the National Security Agency (NSA).
Hon. Blamo was earlier suspended for administrative reasons.
Millions of United States dollars collected via fuel levy for the maintenance and rehabilitation of roads in Liberia… Read more »
Copyright © 2019 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.