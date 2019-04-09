Nigeria: Now I Believe I Have Money - Dangote

Speaking at the Mo Ibrahim governance weekend, in Abidjan Aliko Dangote, said framing is not a poor man's business, you can actually get rich faster with farming.

Speaking further he said to convince himself that he is rich he withdrew $10 million from a bank just to look at it.

He said "After a year or so, I realised that I had much more, and I said ok, fine, all these numbers are just written numbers.

"One day I went to a bank, and at that time, there were no restrictions, and I wrote a cheque and cashed $10m from the bank and put it in the boot of my vehicle, and I went home and I opened it and I looked at $10 m and I said 'now I believe I have money'."

He also said that Nigeria will be the largest exporter of cement in Africa by the end of this year and that the Dangote refinery at the end of the day will give 650 barrel of crude and 32 million tonnes of products.

Dangote also said that he does not have a house in London but he knows those who work for him that have houses in London.

Alos Dangote Group has assured Nigerians of good quality and affordable products at the ongoing 30th Enugu International Trade Fair.

The Corporate Communications Manager of the group in Lagos, Mr. Okey Nwankwo gave the assurance in Enugu on Saturday while speaking at the fair.

The group spokesperson said that all the products manufactured by the company met international standard.

Nwankwo said that their products were always affordable and also cheaper than every other product both in the supermarkets and open markets.

"We are participating at the Enugu International Trade Fair because it is the biggest trade fair in the southern part of the nation.

"As the biggest indigenous conglomerate, we have to market our products and also partner with the good people of the east.

"The group is also here to bring our products nearer to consumers and also to have time to discuss with our distributors to see the challenges they are facing.

"We have four companies in Dangote participating in this trade fair which include the Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar, flour and the allied industry in charge of salt and seasoning.

"We also came with our newest product which is Dangote fertilizer; we will educate people on the new fertiliser and the usage," he said.

The manager said that they were doing promo in all the products they came with at the fair.

According to him, if somebody buys two cartons of the noodle, the person will get one extra making it three cartons.

"The offer is just for the fair and people have been winning fantastic prices like micro waves, blender, electric kettle and others in our stand," Nwankwo said.

He appreciated Nigerians for their patronage over the years and encouraged them to keep on supporting made in Nigeria products particularly Dangote products.

The communications manager also commended the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) for well organised fair especially the constant power supply at the fair.

He said that in terms of security, that Enugu is very cool.