Sudan: Oil Minister Briefed On Petronas Activities in Sudan

Khartoum — The Minister of Oil and Gas Eng. Yagoub Adam Bashir Gamaa has praised the role of Petronas in the oil and gas industry, explaining the importance of bilateral technical cooperation and development of the company's investments as it is one of the leading companies and strategic partner in the oil sector. This came during his visit to the headquarters of the company in Sudan Monday where he was briefed on the history of the company in Sudan since 1995 and its entry as a key partner in a number of oil blocks in Sudan before the separation. The minister said that cooperation with Petronas was important for the promotion of the oil sector in Sudan for the benefit of both parties. The minister announced that he was aware of the challenges faced by the partners in the oil sector, stressing his concern and follow-up with the oil activity in Sudan for a long time for his relationship with the sector, explaining that they will work hard to resolve all the obstacles that jeopardize the work process to culminate the efforts with the achievement of the desired success of the oil industry in the country. The President of Petronas Company in Sudan Engineer Azhan Ali said that the company was a key partner in the exploration and production of oil in Sudan since its entry in 1995, revealing that the company pays special attention to the cooperation with Sudan by excluding its projects in Sudan from the downsizing that affected all projects in the world and built its headquartered in Sudan, which is considered as the first one outside of Malaysia. Engineer Azhan said that the company has developed the capacity of its cadres working in the oil sector by providing training opportunities inside and outside Sudan. He pointed out that the company has allocated a budget for projects of social responsibility including the projects of education, health, water, sports and cultural activities in Sudan, announcing the company's desire to develop horizons of investment cooperation in Sudan by focusing on the agreement on the studies of blocks (13-15) in the Red Sea region, which was recently signed during the visit of the President of the Company to Khartoum on 30 September last year.