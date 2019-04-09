8 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Decision On Formation of Committee to List and Classify Government Companies Issued

Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Mohamed Tahir Aila, has issued a decision on formation of a committee headed by the General Advisor, Mohamed Ahmed Al-Ghali, to list and classify the government companies and those that the government have shares in.

The committee is also authorized to recommend on the government companies that could be liquidated and to recommend about other companies,

The decision has directed the Cabinet Affairs, Justice and Finance Ministries and the concerned organs to adopt the measures for implementing the decision.

