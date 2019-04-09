Sudan: Finance Minister Leaves for Washington to Take Part in IMF-WB Meetings

Khartoum — Leading by the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Majdi Hassan Yassin and membership of the Central Bank of Sudan's Governor Hussein Jungul , the Sudan delegation participating in the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank left Monday for Washington. These meetings are a major global economic event taking place during 8-14 April. On the sidelines of the meetings, the Minister of Finance is to meet with the President of the African Development Bank and the World Bank's Executive Directors for the United States, Britain and Saudi Arabia. He also meets with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Chairman of the African Bank for Import and Export. The minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the US Secretary of Treasury and the Secretary of the State.