Sudan: Directive From Crisis Committee for Classifying Initiatives

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Crisis Committee, Bahar Idris Abu Garda affirmed following emergency meeting of the Committee with the Acting Chairman of the National Congress, Ahmed, Sunday evening that the historic address delivered by President of the Republic recently has removed the previous stalemate by stopping the constitutional amendments and moving the country into new stage.

Abu Garda said that means necessity of making transitional arrangements in the country that requires continuation of dialogue with participation of all political forces.

He indicated that to the need for deliberation over the constitution and how to hold democratic elections that would be observed locally and internationally as well as finding conducive climate for any future transformation.

The Chairman of the Crisis Committee revealed that the Dialogue's Coordinative Committee which is chaired by President of the Republic has issued a directive to gather and classify the all propounded initiatives and to positively deal with them for making transformation in the future.

He explained the Sudanese political crisis existed before independence and caused wars and problems, saying that it necessitates work to address such problems including those pertaining to marginalization , lack of development or political participation.

Abu Garda said the Committee has called the people of Sudan to sit down for dialogue and to make use of change made by the recent address of the President so as to prevent the country from sliding into unknown.

He said the Committee also called for utilizing the similar experiences in dialogue , which, he added, represents the only way for resolution of the such problems and making the desired transformation.