8 April 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Senior Eritrean Delegation Held Talks With Saudi FM

Asmara — Senior Eritrean delegation composed of Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab held talks to day, 8 April in Riyadh with Mr. Ibrahim Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The discussion between the two sides was focused on concrete measures to strengthen and consolidate mutual development, trade and investment ties.

The two sides also discussed on the developments in the Horn of Africa as well as the security in the Red Sea region. During its stay in Saudi Arabia, the delegation will meet and hold talks with other Saudi officials, businessmen and the Eritrean community in that country.

