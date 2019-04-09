Algeria: Vacant Presidency - Parliament Meeting Tuesday to Take Cognizance of Constitutional Council's Declaration

ALGIERS-Both Houses of the Parliament (the Council of the Nation and the People's National Assembly) will meet Tuesday at the Palace of the Nation (Algiers) to take cognizance of the Constitutional Council's declaration ascertaining the definitive vacancy of the position of president of the Republic and trigger Article 102 of the Constitution.

This Parliament meeting, which follows the implementation of Article 102 of the Constitution, has been decided during a meeting of both Houses' offices last Thursday.

The parliamentary Committee tasked with drafting the regulation of the meeting held a meeting Sunday at the headquarters of the Council of the Nation.

Installed by Upper House Speaker, Abdelkader Bensalah, the Committee is chaired by dean of the Council, Salah Goudjil.

The President of the Council of the Nation shall assume the function of the Head of State for a maximum period of ninety (90) days, during which presidential elections shall be organized. The Head of State, so designated, may not be a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic.

During the periods stipulated in Articles 102 and 103 above, the provisions in paragraphs 7 and 8 of Article 91 and Articles 93, 142, 147, 154, 155, 208, 210 and 211 of the Constitution may not be applied.

While the Parliament prepares the meeting, MPs of some parties like the Socialist Forces Front (FFS) and the Workers' Party (PT) resigned. Other political parties decided to boycott the meeting, like the Movement of Society (MSP).