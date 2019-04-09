Africa: Draw Procedure for Total Afcon 2019

Following articles published in some media concerning the draw procedure for the Total African Cup of Nations 2019, the Confédération Africaine de Football reminds that the website cafonline.com is the only official communication of CAF competitions.

In accordance with the statutes and regulations of CAF, the procedure for the draw of the Total AFCON, Egypt 2019 will be submitted to the AFCON Organizing Committee and approved by the Executive Committee.

CAF is not responsible for the presumptions published or to appear in the media. An official statement will be published on the CAF website as soon as it the procedure will be approved by the Executive Committee.