8 April 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Musa Barrow Stars in Draw With Inter Milan

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia sensation Musa Barrow was not unleashed on full scale but still got some minutes under his belt in yesterday evening's stalemate. Summoned in as teammate Pasalic's replacement in the 74th minute, the former Hawks and U-20 striker had a chance to deliver.

It came at a time when his Colombian rival for the forward role Zapata was rendered unfit for the tie. Musa starred but was unable to put his side ahead against fourth-placed Inter Milan.

The 21-year-old has played only twenty-times this campaign with just six of those as a starter.

