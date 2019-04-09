8 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Spokesman Denies President's Intention to Hand Over Power to Army

Khartoum — The Minister of Information and government spokesman of the government, Hassan Ismail, has denied the report published by the German news agency (DPA), which was quoted by other media, claiming that the President of the Republic is closer to handing over power to the Armed Forces.

He said that this information is completely unfounded; and no such issue has been discussed at all, and that such allegations were intended to cause confusion among citizens.

The spokesman said that the president will meet with the representatives of the Coordination Committee of the dialogue Monday evening to agree on the timetables and agenda of the dialogue forum.

