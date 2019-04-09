8 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ethiopian Prime Minister Assures His Keenness for Prevalence of Stability in Sudan

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir, received Monday a telephone call Monday from Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, through which he affirmed his keenness for prevalence of stability of the situation in Sudan and promotion of the bilateral relations in various fields,

The President of the Republic has assured the Ethiopian Prime Minister on the stability of the situation in the country, expressing his sincere thanks and appreciation to him for his telephone contact and for his keenness for consolidating the relations between the two countries.

Sudan

