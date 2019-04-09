Sudan: Arrangements for Inauguration of Model Village in Aroma

Kassala — The Commissioner of the Humanitarian Aid in Kassala state, Idriss Ali Mohamed has inspected during his visit Monday, to Al- Sharija model village in rural aroma locality, the arrangements for the inauguration of the village which was constructed by the support of al- Sharija charity society, in the frame work of its projects for the construction and collection of the villages of the displaced and affected by floods and the affected persons by floods in the locality.

The supervisor of the project, Eng. Abdulla Mohamed Abdulla has reviewed the project's implementation stages, noting to the completion of the health, education and social constructions, with the provision of all the equipment's for operation, besides the completion of the water services, indicating readiness for the inauguration of the village during the coming days.

The Humanitarian Aid Commissioner has lauded the efforts exerted for the implementation of the village with high standards, pointing to the society vision in achieving a pioneer level in sustainable development in the charity services, extending thanks to the society's generous support it continues to provide to the Sudan via its charity and humanitarian projects.