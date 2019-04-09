Sudan: Ethiopian PM Stresses Keenness On Sudan's Stability

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Hassan Ahmed al- Bashir has received Monday, a phone call from the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, who stressed during the call his keenness on the stability of the situations in the Sudan, and the promotion and enhancement of the bilateral relations in different fields.

The president of the republic, on his part, has assured the Ethiopian PM on the stability of the situations in the country, expressing his sincere gratitude and appreciation to him for his call, and his keenness to promote bilateral relations between the two countries.