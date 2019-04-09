8 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Lt. Gen. Ibn-Auf - Armed Forces Is Safety Valve for Nation's Security

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and Minister of Defence, Lt, Gen. Awad Mohamed Ibn-Auf, stressed that the Armed Forces is the safety valve of the country and will not hesitate in protecting its security, unity and leadership.

Addressing a meeting for briefing to the senior commanders of the Armed Forces Monday at the Ministry of Defence, Lt. Gen. Ibn-Auf warned that some circles are trying to exploit the current situation to create a rift in the Armed Forces and discord between the components of the security system in the country, asserting that these circles will never be allowed to realize their goals,

He said that the Armed Forces understands the causes of protests and does not against the people's aspirations, affirming that the Armed Forces will not allow slide of the country in anarchy and will not permit any aspect of undermining to the security.

