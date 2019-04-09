8 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Lt. Gen. Abdul-Maarouf - Current Stage Necessitates Alert and Vigilance

Khartoum — The Chief of Joint Staff, Lt. Gen. Dr. Kamal Abdul-Maarouf, has reiterated the Armed Forces' readiness to repulse anyone who tries to tamper with the security of the homeland and the safety of citizens, stressing the Armed Forces is sticking to its pledge to protect the people and their gains.

At a meeting for briefing to the Armed Forces senior commanders Monday, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Maarouf affirmed the unity and cohesion of the Armed Forces, the Security and Intelligence and the Rapid Support Forces, stating these forces are living up to their role in keeping security and protecting the citizens.

He pointed out that the current stage being surpassed by the country necessitates alert and vigilance by all for preserving safety of the homeland and warding off any attempt to undermine the stability and to create sedition.

He affirmed that the Armed Forces will not allow slide of the country into the unknown, adding that there is no room for targeting to the Armed Forces and bidding on its positions.

Read the original article on SNA.

