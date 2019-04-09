Western Sahara: ANC Reiterates Support for Sahrawi People's Right to Self-Determination and Independence

Pretoria — The African National Congress (ANC) has reaffirmed support for the right of the Saharawi people to self-determination and independence, in the statement of the Party for the year 2019 regarding international relations and cooperation.

The statement pointed out that Western Sahara is the only remaining colony on the African continent, reiterating the inalienable right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination and independence.

ANC also reiterated its commitment to strengthen and intensify South Africa's support for the Sahrawi people in their quest for self-determination and independence.