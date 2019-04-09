Somalia: Health and Nutrition Programme Launches in Two Regions of Somalia

The Somali Health and Nutrition (SHINE) programme comes at a critical point in Somalia's history with the aim of improving the health and nutrition status of Somalis, with a particular focus on women and children. The UKAid funded programme commenced in 2016 and will run through to 2021.

With a high maternal mortality ratio and the disproportionate impact of the conflict on women and girls in Somalia, the programme will deliver health services to meet the critical needs of the Somali population and empower vulnerable groups to overcome barriers in accessing health services in hard to reach areas. The SHINE Supply programme, which falls within the Somali Health and Nutrition Programme, will be led by the Somali Health Authorities (SHAs), and be implemented in two regions: Galgaduud (implemented by Mercy USA) and Banadir (implemented by Action Against Hunger (AAH).

SHINE has the potential to be a catalyst for major change and ground-breaking progress in the Somali health sector. The Ministry of Health highlighted their appreciation for the SHINE Supply programme and the UK government, a leading supporter to Somalia's health sector. Minister of Health,

Her Excellency Dr. Fawziya Abikar Nur said:

"The Ministry of Health and Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia, feels ownership in SHINE Supply programme. The UK government through DFID and Mott Macdonald have assured government ownership by engaging and ensuring that the government is in the driving seat throughout the design, planning and implementation phases."

"We call on other partners to follow the same path and learn the lesson of what can work better for government engagement, ownership and leadership in its development agenda."

UK Deputy Head of Mission, Mary Shockledge said: "This programme represents an important part of the UK's investment in the Somali health sector and as the lead bilateral donor, the UK is strongly committed to working with the government to improve the health of the Somali people."

"We welcome the Somali government's commitment to this programme which will support the delivery of essential lifesaving services to reach women, children and the most vulnerable"