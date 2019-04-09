Namibia: Executioner's Rival 'Gets Cold Feet'

Walter 'The Executioner' Kautondokwa will face a new opponent in his 20 April comeback fight after his initial opponent withdrew, citing poor preparations.

Kautondokwa was set to fight France Ramabolu of South Africa, but will now face Jacob Maganga from Tanzania.

"All I can say is that the fight with Ramabolu was confirmed, but they have now informed us that he is not ready, and cannot fight Walter anymore. Our conclusion is that he and his camp developed cold feet, which is why they pulled out of the fight. But we are glad to announce a new opponent, who is experienced and ready to fight Walter," Kautondokwa's trainer and promoter Nestor Tobias said yesterday.

Maganga has a not-so-impressive record of 12 wins, nine losses and five draws, while Kautondokwa has only one loss in 18 fights.

A change in opponents matters little, the pugilist noted.

"I am a bit disappointed that I cannot fight Ramabolu anymore, but I am ready for any opponent, and looking back to starting my journey to winning ways again. I am feeling great, the camp has been good so far, and we will get the job done on 20 April," said Kautondokwa.

The fight is part of 'The Legacy Part 2' tournament headlined by Jeremiah 'Low Key' Nakathila.