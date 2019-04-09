Namibia: Okahandja United Stun Black Africa

Okahandja United produced one of the upsets of the Namibia Premier League so far when they beat Black Africa 1-0 on Sunday evening.

Okahandja were not overawed and took on their illustrious opponents from the start to run out deserved winners in a hard fought encounter.

BA nearly took an early lead when striker Derl Goagoseb headed the ball into the net from a Lucky Heita free kick after only three minutes, but the goal was disallowed for off side.

Okahandja, well led by veteran midfielder Marco van Wyk fought back and took the lead midway through the first half when Christiaan Doeseb ran onto a defence-splitting through ball and slotted the ball into the left hand corner.

Van Wyk nearly added a second when his deflected header went narrowly wide of the goals, while at the other end, Okahandja keeper Calvin Spiegel brought off two fine saves to keep out a header by Wesley Katjiteo and a shot by Muundjua Kovias.

The game opened up in the second half with both sides creating more chances, but poor finishing and tight defences kept the score line unchanged as Okahandja held on for a stunning victory.

It was only BA's second defeat of the season and halted an unbeaten streak of five matches during which they scored an impressive 20 goals and only conceded two.

The defeat has also blown new life into the title race after it had earlier seemed that BA would run away with the honours. With second-placed African Stars beating Julinho Sporting 3-0 on Sunday to move up to 34 points, they have now closed the gap on BA to only four points, and with 12 matches remaining for both teams, a lot can still happen.

Okahandja United's victory was also crucial for their survival hopes in the Premier League and lifted them out of the relegation zone to ninth position on the log on 19 points.

In another upset on Sunday, Life Fighters beat Tigers 2-1 with Isaskar Gurirab scoring the winning goal midway through the second half. It extended his lead in the race for the golden boot award to 12 goals, with McCartney Naweseb of Black Africa and Wayne Esterhuizen of Young Brazilians second on 10 goals each.

The victory saw Fighters remaining third on the log on 27 points, while Tigers are eighth on 19 points.

Unam completed a successful weekend with a 1-1 draw against Citizens on Sunday, following their 2-1 victory against Mighty Gunners on Friday, to move up to sixth position on 22 points. Citizens, meanwhile, remain fourth on 24 points, while Gunners, who also drew 1-1 against Tura Magic, are fifth on 23 points.

It was also a good weekend for Young Brazilians who travelled from Karasburg to the coast to draw 3-3 against Blue Waters on Saturday and beat Eleven Arrows 3-1 on Sunday. That haul has seen them moving up to 11th position on 19 points.

It was a poor weekend for Civics, however, who lost 1-0 to Blue Waters on Sunday, following their 5-0 defeat to Eleven Arrows on Friday, and they are now second last on the log on 14 points.