Malawi: DPP Has Looted K1 Trillion, Claims Chakwera - Flashes 'Red Card' to Malawi President

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president, Lazarus Chakwera, has claimed that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been involved in the looting of public funds for the last five years amounting to K1 trillion.

Pack up and go: Chakwera symbolically flashes a red card to DPP

Chakwera said this in Mzuzu at a political campaign rally televised on privately-owned television station --Times.

The presidential hopeful of the triple alliance of MCP, People's Party (PP) and Freedom Party (FP) said he will unpack the dossier of the K1 trillion looted money.

Chakwera warned the governing DPP against using arrests to threaten the opposition ahead of the May 21 2019 polls, saying they are running scared of their own shadows.

"I dare tell them now that it is them in DPP and their cronies who should be running scared now of their own plunders of public resources," he said.

Chakwera is campaigning in the Northern Region and has since pledged that once voted into power, his administration will improve the economic status of people in the region.

He promised grand project ideas that the MCP government want to invest in the North to stimulate accelerated economic growth path of the region.

"I think people of the North should know by now that piece meal projects only serve political ends but don't provide real stimulus and does not lay foundations for attracting inward private investment into the northern part of Malawi. We want to change that and improve tourism and ensure that people in the region start benefitting from Nyika National Park, especially those from Rumphi, where it is located," he said.

And speaking on Sunday during a whistle stop tour he had at Hewe, Mwazisi, Bolero and Rumphi Boma, Chakwera said it was sad that people of Rumphi were languishing in poverty despite tourists bringing forex to the district's tourism sites.

He said time had come for the government to construct hotels at Nyika National Park to create employment opportunities for the youth.

During the political campaign meetings, Chakwera is flashing a red card referees use to enforce discipline during football matches. He said the red card is a marching order against President Peter Mutharika, accusing him and his DPP for failure to keep its manifesto promise.

"I am flashing a red card that it is time for those in power now to pack up and go," said Chakwera.

Mutharika and Chakwera have emerged as bitter rivals since the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections in which Chakwera trailed Mutharika in the presidential race.

Chakwera accused the DPP administration that it has "miserably failed" to deliver on its socio-economic promises to Malawians.

He charged that the DPP had lied in promising that it would fight corruption, improve living standards, transform the economy, provide good governance and ensure equity and equality.

Chakwera said there is no need for Malawians to keep DPP in power as it has failed in the five years it has governed the country, often feeding Malawians lies and stealing from them and torturing them.