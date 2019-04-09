Zimbabwe: Investigations Not Done Yet in Mamombe Treason Case

State represented by Sebastian Mutizirwa said police is not yet done with investigations on a treason matter against MDC legislator Joanah Mamombe.

Mutizirwa told magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti that the police are only left with one 'crucial witness' whom they are yet to record statement from.

Magistrate Muchuchuti however, rolled over the matter to April 19 for trial date allocation, putting the State on notice again that failure to provide trial date Mamombe will be free from remand.

Mamombe is being represented by Jeremiah Bhamu, of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Lawyers.

The youngest Member of Parliament is accused of subverting a constitutionally elected government through a press conference she held in Harare.

Allegations are that she addressed a press conference on January 14 and urged people to engage in civil disobedience and called for (sabotaging of) government's essential services intending to overthrow the government.