Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Ex-Militants Express Confidence in Governor Emmanuel's Performance

Former militants in Akwa Ibom State under the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, have congratulated Governor Udom Emmanuel on his re-election, saying that they are confident that the governor would record more achievements in his second term in office.

The ex-militants leaders in the statement by 'General' Nico Sintei, Prince James Ukpong and Sunny Nathan in Uyo, lauded the governor's achievements so far, particularly in attracting viable industries to the state.

They said, "On behalf of the entire genuine ex-militants in Akwa Ibom State, we note that the governor's re-election was not only expected but deserving given his recorded achievement since assumption of office in 2015, particularly the relentless effort of his administration towards the industrialisation of Akwa Ibom State.

"We have no doubt that you will even perform more and impact more on the lives of the people in your second term in office. We will remain law abiding citizens and will continue to support positive policies and programmes of this government."

They expressed concern that many groups parading themselves as ex-militants are springing up all over the state and urged government and security agencies in the state to look into the issue.

They said: "We are aware that their names are not captured in the original list of militants that dropped their arms during the Presidential Armesty Programme in October 2009, therefore, they are impersonators. We also found out that they are not also part of the state amnesty programme put in place by this government.

"We therefore, use this medium to appeal to government and security agencies in the state to investigate their activities and fish them out. This will help to avert miscreants to cause mayhem under the guise of ex-militants."