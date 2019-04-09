Liberia: Pres. Weah to Promises New Homes for Fire Victims

Identifies with 359 fire victims

On Monday, April 8, 2019, President George Weah toured the scene of the recent fire disaster at Popo's Beach Community in New Kru Town, Bushrod Island and identified with those victimized by the blaze.

On Thursday, April 4, fire razed through the community and reportedly affected 71 family heads and 359 people in all, whose personal properties, valued over thousands of dollars, were burned.

President Weah told the victims that the government was concerned about the situation, and therefore was prepared to restore their hope in 60 days.

According to some of the victims, many of the burnt properties were zinc shacks, but the President assured them of building new homes void of corrugated iron sheets.

The President then presented to the victims 300 mattresses, 20 bales of used clothes, and 100 bags of rice, assuring them of government's commitment to do everything to restore their lost hope.

"We want you to give us just 60 days when we shall commence a new project that will be completed. We want you to work with the team that will implement the project to ensure that everything works better for you, because we want you to get better place to put your heads," President Weah told the victims, as they responded with a round deafening applause.

According to him, the government will compensate the owner of the land, while restoring hope to the the victims, adding, "the Ministry of Health will treat those injured from the fire incident."

He further assured the the victims that all is not lost, because government was going to quickly intervene so that the fire disaster story will remain history.

Meanwhile, President Weah has inspected the ongoing work at the D. Tweh High School, and nearby communities aimed at ending erosion caused by the sea in New Kru Town.

He later toured the ongoing Pipeline and Johnsonville road projects.

Representative Dixon Seboe of District #16, Montserrado County said his office is working to put in place mechanisms to end fire disaster in the area.

Mary Cooper, 59, said she was seriously frustrated as the situation has led to her sleeping around with friends.

"I have nine children, and all of them were affected by the fire outbreak. I am hoping that government will assist us as we go through this difficult time," Madam Cooper said.

Prince Teah, 29-year said his entire belongings got burnt, therefore, he called on the government to restore his lost hope.

Mr. Teah who is a father of three, said his children are not even in school, because their uniforms were consumed in the fire. We have to ask people to help us, because we did not recover any thing from the violent flames."

Princess Konneh, also a mother of three, said the fire affected her entire family.