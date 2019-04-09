South Africa: KZN Bus Driver Killed in Apparent Ambush

A Durban bus driver was killed after being shot in the chest on Monday night in what paramedics have described as "an ambush".

While details about the killing remain unclear, Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said emergency services responded to reports of a shooting on Jackscastle Avenue in Castle Hill, Newlands West, Durban, at 19:42 on Monday evening.

"Reports from the scene indicate that the bus came under fire while travelling down the road," Herbst said. "The bus driver - a 23-year-old man - was the only occupant on the bus at the time and was struck in the chest by a bullet."Herbst said the man was assessed on scene by an emergency care practitioner and found to have no signs of life and declared deceased on the scene.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting will be investigated by the SAPS, who were on scene, Herbst said.

