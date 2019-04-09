9 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN Bus Driver Killed in Apparent Ambush

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Riaan Grobler

A Durban bus driver was killed after being shot in the chest on Monday night in what paramedics have described as "an ambush".

While details about the killing remain unclear, Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said emergency services responded to reports of a shooting on Jackscastle Avenue in Castle Hill, Newlands West, Durban, at 19:42 on Monday evening.

"Reports from the scene indicate that the bus came under fire while travelling down the road," Herbst said. "The bus driver - a 23-year-old man - was the only occupant on the bus at the time and was struck in the chest by a bullet."Herbst said the man was assessed on scene by an emergency care practitioner and found to have no signs of life and declared deceased on the scene.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting will be investigated by the SAPS, who were on scene, Herbst said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Are South African Cellphone Companies Becoming a New Form of African Government ATM Machine?

First, the Nigerian government imposed massive fines of MTN in disputed circumstances for notional regulatory… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.