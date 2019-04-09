9 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: IEC Turns Its Attention to Objections to Parties' Candidates

By Sesona Ngqakamba

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is expected to hold a briefing on Tuesday about objections to politicians included on party lists for the upcoming general elections.

The commission recently released the lists and called on the public to scrutinise parties' candidates and object if they spotted anyone they deemed unfit.

In terms of the Electoral Act, objections may be lodged against candidates on the basis that they are not qualified to stand for election, there's no prescribed acceptance of nomination signed by the candidate and no prescribed undertaking signed by the candidate that the candidate is bound by the commission's code of conduct.

The IEC said it would consider objections, make a determination and notify objectors and affected parties of their decision by Monday, April 8.

Any objector, party or candidate aggrieved by the decision will have until April 11 to appeal to the Electoral Court.

The elections are scheduled for May 8.

South Africa

