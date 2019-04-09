Nigeria: Mo Abudu Honoured With 2019 Médailles d'Honneur in France

Media mogul, Mo Abudu has once again put Nigeria and indeed Africa on the world map yet again as the respected and talented filmmaker has been honoured with the 2019 Médailles d'Honneur in Cannes at MIPTV last night.

Abudu was was one of the only four recipients of the prestigious award.

Talking about the honour, the ageless beauty said,

"Basking in the glory of receiving my award. I share this award with the EbonyLife Team, I thank all our partners, sponsors, my family, my dearest mother, my darling Temidee and Koko and of course my bestos that have helped and supported us on our journey. Much love always"

She added,

"Sharing the stage with three other incredible people honoured with this award tonight - US writer, showrunner and producer, Ilene Chaiken, chairperson of the Banijay Group in France, Stéphane Courbit, and UK managing director of Sky Vision, Jane Millichip.

Camille Bidermann, Executive Director of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, presented me with my award last night. Thank you so much Camille for your words of inspiration. Much love ❤❤❤ ___

A major part of my acceptance speech was dedicated to the creative business leaders in the room and the need for a partnership between our respective continents, so that our stories can be told with authenticity and produced to the best international standards. If these stories are told from both our perspectives there is a captive audience on both sides of the Atlantic waiting to be entertained as never before and with creative business leaders adding significantly to their bottom line!"

By receiving the award, the Ebony Life boss makes history as the first African and Nigerian recipient, which is given to senior executives who have made their mark in the global television industry, as well as contributed to the development of the international television community.