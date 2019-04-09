8 April 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC Ramps Up Trust Campaign While Lists Continue to Come Under Fire

analysis By Greg Nicolson and Lelethu Tonisi

With only a month to go before the elections, the ANC is intensifying its campaign to win back voters' trust, not an easy task when it has nominated compromised candidates to Parliament. It is also making the point that anyone on the current electoral list can be asked to 'step aside' - and that if asked, they would have no choice.

Speaking at the ANC's Luthuli House on Monday, the party's head of elections Fikile Mbalula finished reading an official statement and turned to a projector to discuss the ANC's social media engagement statistics.

"I'm going to play you a bioscope, not exactly similar to Nkandla, but a better one," he said, referring to the infamous video on former president Jacob Zuma's "firepool".

With a month to go before the 8 May general elections, the ANC is scrambling to rebuild the trust it lost during the Zuma era and trying to sell a message of renewal while issues of State Capture continue to be exposed and Zuma's tainted allies remain prominent within the party.

Mbalula said the ANC's campaign is focused on getting leaders into communities to interact with voters, who, he said, have told the party they don't believe...

