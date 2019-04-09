South Africa: Six Vehicle Testing Station Employees Arrested

Six vehicle testing station employees from Lephalale in Limpopo will appear in court today after they were arrested on Monday for fraud and corruption.

Among the arrested were four vehicle examiners and cashiers.

The six were arrested by the Road Traffic Management Corporation's Anti-Corruption Unit and the Hawks at the Lephalale testing station.

"It is alleged that the six colluded in issuing roadworthy certificates to vehicles that they never tested. False identity documents were allegedly used to generate the certificates on the National Traffic Information System," the RTMC said in the statement.

The arrests come hot on the heels of the seven employees linked to fraudulent activity at the Thusalushaka testing station in Musina last month.

"The six suspects are expected to remain in custody for at least seven days before being granted bail. Bail will be opposed when they make their first appearance tomorrow," said the RTMC.

The RTMC said the arrests would assist in dissuading the public from using unroadworthy vehicles ahead of the upcoming Easter period.

"It is significant that these arrests happened on the same day that the national Easter road safety campaign is launched. Fighting fraud and corruption is a critical part of our drive to make roads safer. We reiterate to all our road users to play their part to reduce road carnage in our country," said RTMC chief executive Makhosini Msibi.

The agency said more arrests are expected as investigations continue.