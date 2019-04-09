South Africa: Election Campaigns in the Age of Idea Scarcity

analysis

As the 2019 general election draws closer, there seems to be little direction in the campaigns of all the major political parties. Instead of putting forward a clear political vision for a better South Africa, they seem to be spending all their time attacking one another. This paucity represents a fundamental problem facing a country in desperate need of good ideas.

It is now less than a month to election day. A day that, we are often told, will be the culmination of the most intense campaign that we have seen since 1994. And yet, it appears at the moment that it is still not precisely clear what this election is actually about.

Voters may not actually know what the point of it is, what their clear choices are, to which direction the main parties are pointing, or which ideological argument is driving this election.

There are important causes for this intellectual desert. But there are also equally important consequences for a poll if the ideological choice is not very clear; it can lead to an election dominated by those who simply grab the most headlines and the greatest share of public attention.

Often in democracies, there is at least...