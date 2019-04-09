South Africa: Elderly Farmer Shot Four Times During Break-in in Marble Hall

A 70-year old farmer was shot four times by an unknown number of robbers at his home in Marble Hall, Mpumalanga, on Monday night.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, a helicopter air ambulance was called by Swiftmed EMS to attend a shooting on the man's farm at around 21:20.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a 70-year-old male farmer sustained four gunshot wounds to his chest, arm, and leg," Herbst said.

"The patient was assessed on scene by an advanced life support paramedic and found to be in a critical condition."

According to Herbst, the man was airlifted to hospital owing to the severity of his injuries.

"Circumstances leading up to the shooting will be investigated by the SAPS who were on scene, with local farm security," Herbst said.

Source: News24