9 April 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Elderly Farmer Shot Four Times During Break-in in Marble Hall

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Riaan Grobler

A 70-year old farmer was shot four times by an unknown number of robbers at his home in Marble Hall, Mpumalanga, on Monday night.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, a helicopter air ambulance was called by Swiftmed EMS to attend a shooting on the man's farm at around 21:20.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a 70-year-old male farmer sustained four gunshot wounds to his chest, arm, and leg," Herbst said.

"The patient was assessed on scene by an advanced life support paramedic and found to be in a critical condition."

According to Herbst, the man was airlifted to hospital owing to the severity of his injuries.

"Circumstances leading up to the shooting will be investigated by the SAPS who were on scene, with local farm security," Herbst said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Are South African Cellphone Companies Becoming a New Form of African Government ATM Machine?

First, the Nigerian government imposed massive fines of MTN in disputed circumstances for notional regulatory… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.