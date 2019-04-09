South Africa: Who Has to Register As a Credit Provider Under the National Credit Act?

analysis

Did you know that if you make a loan to a friend or even a family member for any amount, you have to register under the National Credit Act? Crazy? Yes, but it's the law. And if you don't, the loan is unenforceable.

One of the respects in which the NCA has created confusion relates to the obligation to register as a credit provider. Section 40(1) of the NCA provides that a person must apply to be registered as a credit provider if the total principal debt owed to that credit provider under all outstanding credit agreements exceeds the prescribed threshold - which has been nil since 11 May 2016, and prior to that was R500,000.

In effect, anyone who concludes a credit agreement in terms of which any amount of money is owed to them, subsequent to 11 May 2016, is required to be registered as a credit provider. Any agreement in terms of which (i) the repayment of an amount paid by a credit provider to a consumer, or payment for goods or services, is deferred, and (ii) interest or other charges are payable in respect of such deferment, is a credit agreement.

This obviously covers many transactions...