South Africa: Expo Unpacks Cannabis Licensing in South Africa

For the first time, Cape Town hosted the Cannabis Expo from 4-7 April at the GrandWest Casino Hotel. The Expo has been held in the wake of a landmark court ruling which has wider implications for the business of cannabis.

In a 2018 landmark decision, the Constitutional Court ruled that "the use, possession and cultivation" of cannabis in "private dwellings" was not illegal. The judgment said nothing about how much of the drug an individual can have in their "private dwellings" nor did it define what exactly constitutes a "private dwelling".

This weekend the Cannabis Expo in Cape Town, previously held in Pretoria and Durban, explored the developments emerging from the Constitutional Court judgment and the implications it has for businesses in the cannabis industry.

It was clear that a huge and contentious issue for businesses is licensing. The current legislature only grants licensing to grow cannabis for medicinal purposes.

The Medicines Control Council (MCC) is meant to "regulate the availability of quality medicines which are safe and efficacious for their intended use".

The MCC acknowledges that there has been a growing body of research that shows that some people react better to medical cannabis as a form of treatment...