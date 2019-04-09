South Africa: Privatising Paradise - Questions Emerge Over Exclusive Wild Coast Lodges

analysis

The Mkambati Nature Reserve, east of Lusikisiki on the Pondoland Wild Coast, is one of South Africa's hidden gems. Now plans to develop a five-star lodge resort in the reserve have raised concerns about the likely exclusion of all but the rich from large sections of Mkambati.

The 280km-long Wild Coast is one of the most isolated and visually spectacular stretches of South Africa's coastline -- a place where you are more likely to encounter a handful of Nguni cattle chewing the cud on secluded beaches rather than a forest of beach umbrellas and sun-tanned tourists.

It is also one of the few places in the world where you can see waterfalls tumbling directly into an expansive blue ocean that is sometimes churned up by towering waves and fast-moving currents that have made it a burial ground for dozens of shipwrecks over the past five centuries.

At the mouth of the Mkambati River, freshwater plunges directly into the sea.

This coastline derives its name as much from wild seas as it does from the isolation and lack of modern infrastructure that has allowed it to remain largely unblemished by the rows of holiday apartments and shopping malls that blight so...