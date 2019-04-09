South Africa: In Ramaphosa We Trust - Why I Will Vote ANC

analysis

Because I intend to exercise my right to vote, I will put the cross in the space allocated for the ANC voter. I do this more as a South African than as a member of the ANC. I do this in the belief that President Ramaphosa will complete the process he has started of purging of corruption not only in state institutions but, more importantly, of clearing the vermin that has inhabited our organisation.

As the clock ticks inexorably towards the 8 May 2019 elections, voters will be weighing their options as to where they should affix their X on a ballot paper that will feature a record 48 political parties.

Corruption and State Capture have provided an abiding staple of news ever since the #GuptaLeaks were brought to light by Scorpio and amaBhungane in July 2017. Revelations at the Zondo and other commissions have extended this continuum of dark revelations that depict shameless acts of greed by persons abusing their positions of trust. These matters are bound to grab the attention of voters on 8 May.

Of great concern to the voters will be the record high unemployment levels. At the back of the minds of many will be...