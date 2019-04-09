Liberia: Church Recommends Confab On Liberia's Economy

Liberia's current economic quagmire is not getting better by the day-this is evidenced by reports of increased hardship amongst ordinary citizens who would struggle on a daily basis to cater to the basic necessities of life.

And so, the resolutions contained in the 13th General Biennial Conference of the New Water in the Desert Apostolic Pentecostal Church have recommended amongst others that the government of Liberia convenes a special economic conference to derive ways to fix the economic problems.

The resolution signed by Pastors Peter Gbarbo , Edwin Dahmoe, Alexander Kerkula, Emmanuel Menkah, and Miatta Varnie also called on the three (3) branches of the Liberian government Legislative, Executive and Judiciary to collaborate effectively to ensure the constitution is respected.

"That the Church (APC) has observed with grief the flagrant disregard of the Liberian constitution and gross disrespect for the rule of law in our country and therefore call on the three branches of government to begin to independently collaborate and coordinate and to have uncompromising respect for the Liberian constitution and the rule of law irrespective of status", the resolution said.

The resolution mentioned "that the Church has observed the rapid depreciation of the state of the Liberian economy and therefore recommend that the government convene a National Economic Conference of both national and international experts to discuss and derive ways and means to revive our fast-declining economy".

"That the government of Liberia ensures the protection of its citizenry at all levels and at all times to avoid the waves of mysterious deaths in our country, it stated.