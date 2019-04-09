Liberia: USAID Shine Project Dedicates Two Modern Laboratory Complexes in Lofa and Nimba

The United States Government through its Agency for International Development, (USAID) in partnership with implementing partner JLN-B360/USAID SHINE PROJECT dedicated and turned two modern Laboratory Science Complexes over to the Administrations of two Community Colleges in Lofa and Nimba Counties to be used by students studying the sciences including Agriculture and Engineering.

The two Science Complexes are part of the USAID SHINE'S PROJECT. The Shine's Projects are sponsored by USAID and contracted by JLNB36.

The projects will affect the following higher learning institutions; Nimba County Community College, Lofa Community College, Bassa Community College, University of Liberia, Cuttington University, and Liberia Institute for Public Administration.

Since the cessation of the Liberian war, the US Government has been instrumental in rebuilding the country's decimated infrastructure. While the economy has achieved a foundation for stability, the need for improved infrastructure will continue for facilities and institutions that support higher education (especially in Agriculture, Science, and Engineering, Natural Resource Management, Vocational Education and Agricultural Decentralization).

In an effort to provide support for these needs in the educational sector, the USG through the USAID awarded JLN-B360 Joint Venture the Sustainable High Impact Infrastructure for Education and Agriculture (SHINE) Project Contract No. AID-669-C-17-0000 with the goal to rebuild damaged infrastructure, expand existing infrastructure and construct new vertical structures.

SHINE will focus geographically in six highly populated counties that surround the Liberia's key development corridors.

These counties are Bong, Grand Bassa, Lofa, Margibi, Montserrado, and Nimba. This contract will run from February 7, 2017 - February 6, 2020

The Modern Laboratory Facilities annexed the two Community Colleges in Lofa and Nimba Counties with another currently under construction at the Grand Bassa County Community College to be shortly dedicated and turnover to the people of Bassa.

The cost of the construction of the three modern science laboratory complexes in Lofa, Nimba and Grand Bassa is put at a little over 1.3 Million United States Dollars.

At a brief dedicatory ceremony held at the Lofa County Community College (LCCC) on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Voinjama City, the Chief of Party of JLN-B360/USAID SHINE PROJECTJacob M. Fayad described the modern Laboratory complexes in Lofa, Nimba and Grand Bassa as a "Goodwill" gesture from the government and people of the United States of America to the people of Liberia and as such, the beneficiary institutions must exert all efforts to ensure that the buildings are properly maintained and sustained.

According to Mr. Fayad who himself is a Liberian anticipates that the modern science laboratory complexes will serve the purpose by enhancing the education of Liberians, especially those of rural communities.

The complexes in both Lofa contain 4 labs and 2class room with 4 staff offices and Nimba contained two science labs each with a library, staff office, bathrooms with some chemical substances to join-start the practical aspect of lessons being taught in the classroom.

JLN-B360/USAID SHINE PROJECTchef of party told media practitioners who travelled with the team in Voinjama, Lofa and Sanniquelle, Nimba Counties that the construction of a specific laboratory complex was as a result of a request from each school administration.

Marking remarks at the program was Dr. Maurice Ogutu, USAID Deputy Director, Economic Growth office who proxy for USAID Head of Mission, Dr. Anthony Chan.

Speaking on behalf of USAID at the both ceremonies, Dr. Ogutu expressed the United States' Government excitement in working with the government and people of Liberia to provide basic social services to its citizens.

He said that the American people will continue to promote education, Good Governance. He also said the use and maintenance of the faculties is very cardinal.

In separate remark, speaking earlier, LCCC President Dr. Samuel K. Ngaima whole-heartedly expressed gratitude to the US government for the modern science Laboratory and noted that the people of Lofa will continuously remain grateful to the American people for the modern building.

According to Dr. Ngaima, the turning-over of the complex has enhanced the institution's dream of alleviating the school to a four year degree granting University.

He disclosed that with efforts from employees of LCCC, a Nursing department comprising four classrooms is currently under construction with another commitment from Lofa citizens residing in the Americas to construct a modern facility for Technical Vocational Education Training; (TVET) which he said is cardinal to the growth of any nation. He also requested USAID to assist with the construction of staff quarters as the institution prepares to transition to a full university in the near future.

Meanwhile the President of the Nimba County Community College, Professor Edward Lama-Wonkeryor in a remark at the dedication of the science Laboratory in Nimba County said the complex signifies the US government's commitment towards the enhancement of the educational system of Liberia especially in the areas of the sciences and technology.

According to him, like in Lofa, NCCC is currently working with the National Commission on Higher Education to alleviate the College to a full degree grant institution as such there is also a need for the United States government through USAID to help provide the students and staffs of NCCC internet facilities for two years. This, Dr. Wonkeryor noted, will enhance the learning abilities of both the students and the lecturers.

The programs were also characterized singing, dancing and other performances as a way of extending gratitude to the United States government for the enormous supports to the Liberian people.