Liberia: President Weah Returns Home Following Successful Trip to Senegal

His Excellency President George Manneh Weah has returned safely to the country following a four-day successful state visit to the Republic of Senegal.

The President and delegation touched down Friday, April 05, 2019 at about 10:55am at the Roberts International Airport (RIA). He had left Monday, April 1, 2019 to honor an invitation extended him by his Senegalese Counterpart, His Excellency Macky Sall, to join throngs of other heads of state from Africa and other Continents for the Senegalese President's 2nd inaugural ceremony and be a part of his country's Independence celebrations.

While in Senegal, President Weah had series of fruitful bilateral and business discussions with some of his counterparts from the African Continent and other parts of the world.

The meeting between him and President Alpha Conde of Guinea focused on the construction of a railway that would benefit both Liberia and Guinea.

The deal entails Guinea exporting iron ore using railways running through Nimba and Grand Bassa counties, something that owes much potential for revenue generation as well as employment for countless Liberians.

Former French President Nicholas Zarkozy, who joined the two leaders in the meeting, expressed interest in Liberia and Guinea's mining sectors.

President Weah also met with Sahle-Work Zewde, President of Ethiopia at which time both leaders stressed the need for improved diplomatic relations. He pleaded with his Ethiopian counterpart for Ethiopian Airlines to resume flying to Monrovia.

The Liberian leader also met a horde of investors, including executives of Group FESTO ALTAY, Global Green International Holdings and the Help Team for direct investment in Liberia.

On the President's way to Monrovia, he made a brief stop at the Unification Town home of the late Development Superintendent of Margibi County, David F. Suahkollie, to sympathy with his relatives.

Upon arrival in Monrovia, President Weah drove through several project communities to see ongoing progress of works taking place there.

He was met upon arrival by an array of Government officials led by Minister of State and Chief of Office Staff, Hon. Nathaniel Farlo McGill, who also chaired the cabinet in the absence the President.