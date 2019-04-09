Ethiopia: Sustainable Industrial Areas Int'l Conference Kicks Off

Addis Ababa — A Sustainable Industrial Areas (SIA) conference aimed at promoting industrial development kicked off here in the capital today.

The three-day conference has brought together 400 experts and other stakeholders from all over the world to discuss about the recent trends, best practices and future development of SIA.

GIZ Department Head, Tobias Gerster said the conference serves as a platform for exchanging knowledge and experience on areas for sustainable industrial development worldwide.

The conference addresses the topic of industrial transformation, creation of employment and environmental innovation, the head added.

Ethiopia is selected to host the conference owing to its strong commitment to move forward on industrial transformation, it was learnt.

Investment Commissioner Abebe Abebayehu said the selection of Ethiopia to host this conference demonstrates the growing international recognition of the country's continued enterprise and success in sustainable industrialization.

Noting that Ethiopia plans to be the leading manufacturing hub of Africa by 2025, he said the country focuses on labor intensive light manufacturing and heads to social and environmental imperatives.

The industrial park development program of Ethiopia gives exceptional high regard to environment protection agenda, Abebe said, adding that all industrial parks "are eco-friendly."

The country has 12 industrial parks, 7 of them operating right now while the rest are under construction.