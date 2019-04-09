Mozambique - Angola Is Showing Love to Neighbour - Local Leader

Beira — Angola is responding to the historic brotherhood and the need to save lives, said Wednesday the president of Beira Autonomous Region, Davis Simango.

Simango was speaking on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the cholera vaccination campaign, held in Sofala province, set to cover 900,000 people in two weeks.

As for the Angola's humanitarian assistance to Mozambique, following Cyclone Idai, Davis Samango said: "Angola is responding to what I call, historical brotherhood.

The local leader referred to Angola's commitment to save lives and care for the neighbour as an evidence of love.

I would like to see one day Angola to help a European country so that the world understands that we Africans have a strong base of solidarity, said the leader, who thanked the Angolan authorities and the teams present in Mozambique for the aid.

Mozambique's National Medical Assistance Director, Ussene Isse, welcomed the Angolan team for the selflessness that has helped the Mozambican people, saying that the result of the work has long been evident on the ground.