Botswana: Maiden Family Health Fair a Success

Mochudi — The inaugural family health fair and picnic held at Masa Gardens in Rasesa this past weekend has been described as a success.

In an interview, event organiser and Youth of Hope Safe Haven founder Mr Boyson Mokone said the event aimed at bringing families together in a fun and relaxed environment.

It was organised by Metro Salutem Magazine through Dr Ntlhe Seketeme in conjunction with Youth of Hope Safe Haven and Mr World Botswana.

Being the first of its kind, the event brought together health professionals and the community, seeking to heed the Ministry of Health and Wellness' concern regarding the high rate of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Botswana.

The day started off with a walk in the early hours of the morning to promote daily exercise.

Mr Mokone said they were promoting exercise because most Batswana were affected by NCDs such as high blood pressure and stroke and other heart diseases.

He said lack of exercise and unhealthy eating habits were the main causes of NCDs in the country and should be dealt with in a fun way to get people to participate as some were lazy while others found gyms too expensive.

Mr Mokone said fun fitness sessions such as zumba, aerobics and family competitions offered on the day attracted a lot of people, with most vowing to implement their own health routines.

The sessions, he said, brought families together adding that as an advocate for stronger families, he was pleased to see parents spending time with their children.

"Most parents spend their time away at work and it is events like these that help both parties to connect, spend time together and do things they can cherish as a family," he said.

He said the event also helped corporates to bond and partake in team building activities which helped improve communication and relationships among co-workers.

Mr Mokone said the fair and picnic promoted health education and also offered participants an opportunity to test for different diseases.

He said Kgatleng DHMT and other stakeholders such as gyms, health stores exhibited at the event as a way of promoting wellness and health services.

Mr Mokone said the plan was to host the event annually in different places across the country as a way of encouraging Batswana to make health a priority.

He expressed happiness with the number of people who tested for NCDs such as high and low blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol.

"It is very important for one to know their health status as it makes it easier to make informed decisions regarding your lifestyle choices. It shows responsibility and maturity," he said.

Source : BOPA