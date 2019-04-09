Cameroon: Cyber Risks - Experts Poised to Protect Critical Assets

They have updated their skills on national critical risk identification methodology in order to respond to emerging cyber security threats.

Cyber-crimes, including scamming, phishing, identity theft, web defacement, skimming, fake news on internet, amongst others, have taken a dangerous turn in the country and around the world. Against this backdrop, experts in the information and communication technologies sector are leaving no stone unturned in facing the problem head on. The managers of IT of strategic state institutions came together in Yaounde to share ideas and strategies during a three-day workshop, April 2-4, 2019.

During the workshop, organized by the National Agency for Information and Communication Technologies (ANTIC) and supported by the Commonwealth, the IT security officers were enlightened on IT risks assessment. Their exchange focussed on the state of cybersecurity and cybercrime in Cameroon, national critical assets identification methodology, national cyber risk assessment, the protection of critical cyberspace assets, amongst others. It was also an opportunity for ANTIC to establish an inventory of critical cyber risks in the country.

Speaking during the workshop, Prof. Ebot Ebot Enaw, General Manager of ANTIC said ICTs have emerged in recent years as a key driver of socio-economic growth, but are facing serious threats. "With the advent of the internet and rapid technological advancements, most critical assets, including infrastructure supporting banking services, and some supervisory control and data acquisition systems are now connected to the internet. Besides allowing easy access to the services offered and easing the technical burden on IT staff, openness to the internet unfortunately increases the vulnerability of these assets and as such exposes them to multiple cyber threats, which if not adequately addressed could impact the economy and security of our nation, the wellbeing of our population as well as the safety of people and goods," he said.

The General Manager of ANTIC noted that in the face of increased security threats characterized by acts of vandalism perpetrated both in real world and in the cyberspace, it is more than ever, necessary that appropriate security measures be taken to protect critical assets deployed in the country's cyberspace.

