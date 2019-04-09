Cameroon: FIFA Women World Cup - Trophy Parades Yaounde Today

The trophy is coming into the country for the second time after the World Cup in 2015

The FIFA Women's World Cup trophy will parade the city of Yaounde today April 9, 2019. The trophy that arrived in the country yesterday Monday, April 8, 2019, is coming into the country from Durban, South Africa. This is the second time the trophy is coming to Cameroon after the first participation of the Lionesses at World Cup in Canada in 2015.

Launched in Paris, France, on February 24, 2019, Cameroon is the 17th country to receive the prestigious trophy. Indomitable Lionesses forward, Gaëlle Deborah Enganamouit, is part of a FIFA delegation that will parade the trophy in Yaounde. The 26-year-old Cameroon World Cup hat-trick hero was selected by FIFA for the event. The World Cup trophy will be officially presented to the public today April 9, 2019 at the Yaounde Military Stadium.

A series of activities have been scheduled for the exhibition today. These include visits to the Prime Minister's Office and the Minister of Sports and Physical Education as well as a grass root encounter with 12-year-old girls at the Yaounde Military Stadium. A press conference has equally been scheduled at the Yaounde Hilton with FIFA's representatives and other top officials to be present.

An exhibition of the FIFA Women World Cup will take place in Yaounde today April 9, 2019. The objective is to create more awareness about this year's World Cup. From Yaounde, the trophy will go to Abuja, Nigeria. Yaounde, Abuja and Durban are the three cities to receive the World Cup in Africa. The tour involves the 24 countries that qualified for the World Cup and will end in Paris on May 2, 2019.