Namibia: South Africans Dominate Nedbank UCI Race

South African mountain bike riders dominated proceedings at the Nedbank Cross Country UCI race which took place at Farm Windhoek in Kleine Kuppe on Saturday.

The race served as preparation for the African Olympic Games qualifying event next weekend, and South Africa put down an emphatic marker with dominant performances in all of the categories.

In the Elite Men's category, South African riders took six of the top seven places.

Wessel Botha gave a great performance to win the race, nearly two minutes ahead of compatriot Julian Jessop.

Botha completed the seven-lap event over 29,2km in a time of one hour 26 minutes 12 seconds, with Jessop coming second in 1:28:10 and compatriot Stuart Marais third in 1:28:27.

Another South African, Marc Fourie came fourth in 1:30:48, while Namibia's Alex Miller came fifth in 1:32:09.

It was a brilliant ride by Miller, who had to come from last position after suffering a puncture shortly after the start of the race. Since he could not fix the tyre himself he had to pick up his bike and run for the whole of the first lap of about 4km to the technical zone before he was able to fix the wheel.

Miller, however, launched a spectacular comeback, passing one rider after the other to eventually finished fifth overall.

Xavier Papo was the second Namibian home in a time of 1:35:02.

Numerous riders from other African nations like Mauritius, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Ivory Coast also competed in the event.

South Africa also dominated the Elite Women's category, with Mariske Strauss winning the six-lap event in 1:25:48, with compatriot Cherie Redecker second in 1:26:35.

Namibia's Michelle Vorster came third in 1:29:07, followed by two more South Africans, Candice Lill (1:29:19) and Tiffany Keep (1:35:10).

Luke Moir of South Africa won the Junior Men's category over six laps in 1:16:55, with Namibia's Hugo Hahn coming second in 1:17:21 and South Africa's Hennie van Wyk third in 1:18:33.

Zandri Strydom of South Africa won the Junior Women's category over four laps in 1:01:10, followed by compatriot Frances Janse van Rensburg (1:02:40) and Cindy Rowland of Namibia (1:05:50).