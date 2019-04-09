Nigeria: Wizkid, Drake Thrill Fans At O2 Arena, London

Multiple award winning Nigerian Afro-pop superstar, Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid on Tuesday grace the 20,000 capacity O2 Arena at Peninsula Square, London, U.K and thrilled fans with a scintillating performance that included collaboration with Canadian rapper, Drake.

This was in completion of his five province tour of Canada in the early hours of Tuesday.

The tour saw the 'Stew' crooner thrilled fans in Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto

At the O2 Arena, Drake brought Wizkid out to add more adrenalin to the ocean of crowd already getting serenaded by the 'Soco' crooner.

As the 28 year-old Surulere-born singer was about to begin the performance for his hit song 'Come Closer', Drake joined him on stage for an epic, energy-filled display.

As the performance for 'Come Closer' drew to a close, a visibly thrilled Drake said, "I need one more song", indicating his intention to perform another song with Wizkid.

The DJ duly obliged and the song 'Soco' began to blare from the speakers. Upon completing that performance, Wizkid briefly left the stage.

It was a perfect delivery by the duo to no fewer than 20,000 fans in the O2 Arena.

Wizkid and Drake collaborated on two songs - 'One Dance' and 'Come Closer (Remix)' which topped the charts in 2016 and 2017.

In a recent interview in Toronto, Canada, the Star Boy Records boss hinted that he would collaborate with Drake to do another song soon.

While we wait patiently for the new song, the tour of Canada was a huge success.

This has proven to the world that Nigerians are no back benchers in the global entertainment industry.